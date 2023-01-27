Fairlight Pantomime Group is promising an “incomparable production of the classic tale Cinderella.”

Fairlight Pantomime

Spokeswoman Libby Annetts said: “Songs, dancing, laughter and love are all a part of this year’s pantomime and it will have you laughing out loud like never before. All new stars are treading our boards so come and watch and be dazzled. Tickets available from Fairlight Post Office and on the door.

“Our Fairlight pantomime in the small East Sussex Village of Fairlight is in its 45th year. The group was formed with the aim of presenting an annual pantomime in Fairlight. In order to maintain and improve our standard, new pantomime enthusiasts of all ages, for both on-stage and off-stage participation are warmly invited to join us. Membership costs only £1 per year. Facilities for joining us are available at each performance or contact our Treasurer, Anne Bird on 01424 813636.

“This year marks our return following the pandemic. Directed by Ben Burford, the production this year is Cinderella, a story known by all, dating all the way back to 1634. Cinderella has shown generations the importance of being kind and good and never to give up on your dreams. The cast includes, long serving members, Steve Hill and Tom Miller as Bez and Chez, the Ugly Sisters and upcoming youngsters Lola Catt and Amelia Glazier moving into the lead roles of Prince Charming and Cinderella. Character actor, Scottie Hollands returns to the stage as the cheeky, loveable, Buttons alongside faces both familiar and new.