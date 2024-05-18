Festive romcom The Holiday will be live in concert this Christmas

This Christmas brings the chance to enjoy the festive romcom The Holiday (2006) live in concert with dates in Brighton and Portsmouth.

“The in-concert experience with a full orchestra and cinema size screen is an incredibly unique and immersive way to experience The Holiday, which has become a cult Christmas viewing experience for many. The score for The Holiday was written by world renowned, highly celebrated and multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe winning composer Hans Zimmer and written, directed and produced by Nancy Meyers. A Universal Pictures production, The Holiday stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black and tells the story of how two women who have never met and live 6,000 miles apart find themselves in the same exact place. They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday. Iris moves into Amanda’s LA house in sunny California as Amanda arrives in the snow-covered English countryside. Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing either wants or expects; a new romance.”