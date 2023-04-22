Barry Humphries

Humphries brought a quiet, contemplative show to Chichester in 2010 as an autumn event for the Chichester Festivities – an evening that absolutely wasn’t about Dame Edna, an evening that saw the star instead in rather more meditative mood as no one other than himself. And in hindsight, it was an evening all the more precious for that. Humphries called it a “a brief state visit” to Chichester. And that’s kind of what it was. Stately.

And then, not much later, he brought Dame Edna in all her outrageousness and crudity to the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton for a night of hilarity that was actually quite painful – one hell of a test for a wheezy old asthmatic such as me. I can remember genuinely struggling to get my breath I was laughing so much. And it was the best kind of laughter. Absolutely the “No, you really can’t say that!” type of laughter. Dame Edna always pushed the barriers… and she did so fabulously under that veneer of Dame Edna civility. She went way beyond shocking – and was all the more brilliant for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That Southampton night brought a range of Humphries’ characters to the stage including the appalling Sir Les and also the tragic elderly ghost, but it was Dame Edna who stole the show, especially with a running gag of quite mesmerising rudeness. It involved a future daughter-in-law, the tossing of peanuts and one of those peanuts getting stuck where you really wouldn’t want it to get stuck. The manner of its removal brought the house down. The Mayflower is massive. A couple of thousand people. Dame Edna had us entranced. I am smiling at the thought of it now. The huge roar of laughter which came and came again. And then the punchline to that peanut joke. I certainly won’t repeat it. But I am laughing now.

But maybe best of all was the fact that I got to interview Barry for that Chichester visit in 2010. And I remember feeling just a touch nervous… which doesn’t often happen. And actually it was one of those interviews I don’t like – where the interviewee insists on being interviewed in character. Hinge & Brackett did the same, and it was weird. But Humphries had written a book called Handling Edna: The Unauthorised Biography. And he certainly wasn’t going to be talking about Dame Edna as if she didn’t exist. The point was that she did – and the point was that she didn’t like his book. In fact she was suing him.

Imagine being sued by an irate Dame Edna. Barry was rather worried about it. I went along with the joke. And I am so glad I did. It was one of the best fun interviews I have ever had. He was warm, funny, completely engaging… and best of all, every word he said sparked in my mind “OMG! Am I really talking to Barry Humphries.” RIP Barry. And thank you for some of the crudest, rudest laughs I have ever had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the interview below:

Dame Edna is very unhappy. She has already started legal action against Barry Humphries.

Barry will explain why when he stops off in Chichester this week in a Festivities autumn event to discuss his new book Handling Edna: The Unauthorised Biography. It’s a book aimed at dispelling the myth that he and Edna are one and the same person; it’s also a book which lifts the lid on his love-hate relationship with that celebrated Melbourne housewife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Edna is hoping to restrain publication,” Barry confesses. “She will have to be quick. It is actually very embarrassing. It could be that the readers in Chichester may wish to buy multiple copies. The book could well become a collector’s item.”