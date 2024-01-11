“For Entertainment Purposes Only” at Lewes Little Theatre
Philip is no stranger to Lewes Little Theatre audiences. Having worked in France for several years he came to Lewes in 2015 and soon developed a connection to Lewes Little Theatre.
He said: “I remember being immediately struck by the dedication of the people involved and the high quality of the productions
"My latest offering “For Entertainment Purposes Only” will be my fifth presentation at the theatre. It’s been fun doing something different (and whackier) than the regular full-length play. The songs are taken from a couple of my musicals.”
The audience will be taken on a freewheeling ride through the imagination, exploring the realms of the absurdly offbeat, the comically parodying and the amusingly touching with peeks into marital breakups and makeups, the lives of two losers, modern art critiquing, new age groups, Burbage and Shakespeare, and a visit from “Death”.
To complete the ensemble Vincent Van Gogh sings (not Starry, Starry, Night), an Italian waiter educates customers, and two resting actors reminisce.
This will be an evening of playful engagement and, at times, the deliciously nonsensical. Something warm and cheerful for the winter season.
Wed 31st January – Saturday 3rd Feb at .7.45pm. Matinee on Saturday 3rd Feb -2.45pm/
Tickets: lewestheatre.org