From Bear Pit to Playhouse at Burgess Hill Theatre Club

Women take to the stage for the first time - at Burgess Hill Theatre Club.

Did you know that the theatre in Burgess Hill (at the bottom end of Church Walk) used to be a Women’s Institute hall? Repurposed in 1993, it is now the town’s only public theatre, hosting plays and performances for the community at least three times a year.

And Burgess Hill Theatre Club’s latest production is also set in a theatre which had a previous function: as a Bear Garden (or Pit!).

Although barbaric by modern standards, bear-baiting was a popular sport in the 16th and 17th centuries. It took place in deep pits in the ground whilst the public looked on, in relative safety, from above. Following seventeen years of forced closure under Oliver Cromwell, theatres reopened again in the late 1600s with some pits converted into dual-purpose facilities. They would show dramatic performances for part of the week and bear-baiting for the rest.

The cast of Playhouse Creatures (Burgess Hill Theatre Club)

It also became permissible at this time for women to act on the stage. Playhouse Creatures follows the lives and careers of five of the first women in England to become actresses, working together in a theatre that had previously been a Bear Pit.

This witty, poignant and enlightening production features the historical figures Mary Betterton, Doll Common, Rebecca Marshall, Elizabeth Farley and the infamous Nell Gwyn (more often remembered for her role in the King’s bed than as a renowned actress).

Playhouse Creatures by April de Angelis is being performed at the Burgess Hill Theatre on Church Walk, from the 17th-18th October (7.30pm) and on the 19th October (2pm and 7.30pm).

Tickets (£13-£15) are available online at ticketsource.co.uk/burgess-hill-theatre-club, or by phone on 0333 666 3366 (booking fee applies - calls charged at local rates). Or in person at the box office on Church Walk from 10am-12pm (every other Saturday from 14th September).

This amateur production of Playhouse Creatures is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk