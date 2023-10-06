'Funny Turns' a comedy playing at The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne in November

Popular actor Jeffrey Holland (known to millions as Spike Dixon from BBC TV's Hi-De-Hi!) joins the cast of 'Funny Turns' at the Grove Theatre, Eastbourne.

Following two sold-out London productions, Peacehaven-based actor/writer David Hampshire's acclaimed play comes to the Grove Theatre (under Eastbourne Library). The play is presented by local professional theatre company South Coast Theatre and runs from Tuesday 7th to Sunday 12th November, with matinees on the 11th and 12th.

'Funny Turns' is set in a theatrical boarding house in 1935. Struggling comedian Norman Tate (Jeffrey Holland) passes his time rehearsing his average act with Sally, the daughter of his landlady Alice. Sally is played by Eastbourne-raised actress Georgia Bellett and Alice is played by Royal Shakespeare Company actress Judy Buxton, (among her frequent TV appearances Judy is known to many as Dennis Waterman's wife Ruth in three series of the BBC comedy 'On the Up'). When Norman's ex-wife Nellie Price moves into his lodgings it sets in motion a chain of events which changes Norman's life forever. It's a tale of humour, heartbreak and eventual redemption which demonstrates that life is indeed full of Funny Turns.

Gyles Brandreth rates 'Funny Turns' as: ''A wonderful five star play. Funny, touching, beautifully realized and full of heart and truth. It's 'The Good Companions' meets 'The Entertainer' and it's as good as Priestley and better than Osborne. Seriously.''

Dame Joanna Lumley calls it: ''A darling show that demonstrates the enduring qualities of the human spirit - namely love, hope and laughter.''

Su Pollard says: ''It's moving and entertaining with great writing and fabulous performances. It made me laugh and cry and it should be a major hit. See it.''