Gender-swapped Frankenstein takes to the stage - Eastbourne

The UK tour of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is heading for Eastbourne at the end of the month.

Frankenstein (contributed pic)

Sean Aydon has written and directed the adaptation which sees a gender-swapped Dr Victoria Frankenstein as well as a setting during World War Two, says spokeswoman Katherine Camps Kilgour. It will be at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from November 21-25.

“This new thriller, inspired by the classic gothic novel and complete with a stunning original score, explores the very fabric of what makes us human and the ultimate cost of chasing perfection.

“1943. Whilst Europe tears itself apart, two women hide from their past at what feels like the very end of the world. And one of them has a terrifying story to tell…”

Eleanor McLoughlin will play Victoria Frankenstein with Basienka Blake as Captain/Richter, Cameron Robertson as The Creature, Dale Mathurin as Henry, Lula Marsh as Elizabeth and Annette Hannah as Francine.

“Frankenstein is an electrifying reimagining of the world’s favourite horror story that will send shivers down the spine and ignite the imagination. The production is unsuitable for under 12s.”

Séan Aydon was assistant director on the world premiere of Tom Fletcher’s The Christmasaurus at the Hammersmith Apollo and recently adapted and directed the national tour of The Picture of Dorian Gray. The production has design by Nicky Bunch (Potted Panto costumes, Apollo Theatre & Garrick Theatre), lighting by Matt Haskins (Peter Pan Goes Wrong – Broadway, West End, Canada, The Empress – RSC) and a score by Eamonn O’Dwyer (Brief Encounter at Watermill Theatre, Lady Chatterley’s Lover UK Tour; Twelfth Night & Henry V at Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, York).

