Ghost The Musical at The Hawth

Bill Kenwright Ltd is proud to present Ghost the Musical, the Oscar-winning love story live on stage at The Hawth Crawley, from Tuesday 25 February to Saturday 1 March. Rebekah Lowings (The Sound of Music) and Jacqui Dubois (People, Places and Things) will reprise their iconic roles, having previously captivated audiences as Molly Jenson and Oda Mae Brown respectively. Josh St. Clair (Frozen) will star as Sam Wheat and James Mateo-Salt (Bonnie and Clyde) as Carl Bruner.

Walking back to their apartment late one night, a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. With the help of a phoney storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger...

The movie Ghost is one of cinema’s biggest all-time hits. Starring the late Patrick Swayze, alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, it was the highest grossing film of 1990 and won an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin who has adapted his screenplay for this musical. Premiering in Manchester in 2011, the show has played sell-out seasons in the West End and on Broadway as well as numerous international tours.

A smash hit across the globe, Ghost the Musical features The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more terrific songs co-written by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

Jules Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) is also reprising the role of Willie Lopez, and completing the cast is Tim Maxwell-Clarke (Gypsy) in the dual roles of Hospital Ghost and Lionel Ferguson, Garry Lee (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Subway Ghost, Tanisha Butterfield (Sister Act The Musical) as Clara, Keiahna Jackson-Jones (professional stage debut) as Louise, Molly Cleere (Mamma Mia! The Party) as Mrs. Santiago/Bank Officer, Gabrielle Cummins (Annie) as Officer Wallace, Olivia-Rose Deer (professional stage debut) as Susan/Ortisha, Wade Lewin (The Lion King) as Orlando, Jamie Pritchard (Les Misérables) as Detective Biederman, with Joe Readman (Grease The Musical) in the ensemble.

Written by multi-Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award-winning Glen Ballard, with a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his Oscar-winning screenplay, Ghost the Musical brings all the romance and magic of the classic story to life on stage.

Ghost the Musical has been adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin (book and lyrics) with music by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard and is directed by Bob Tomson with choreography by Alistair David. Design is by Mark Bailey with lighting design by Nick Richings, sound design by Dan Samson and illusions by Richard Pinner. Music Direction is by Jordan Alexander.

Tickets are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).