Glyndebourne’s Christmas concerts return

Spokesman Luke Batchelor said: “From favourite carols to orchestral showpieces, our popular Christmas concerts shine a spotlight on the talents of the Glyndebourne Chorus and the Glyndebourne Sinfonia and provide a festive finale to the year. Plus there’s a chilled performance on Saturday, December 16 . These performances are ideal for those who feel more at ease knowing they can move about during the show. During this performance, there’s a casual approach to noise and movement in the audience. It’s ideal for those who feel more at ease knowing they can go in and out of the auditorium during the show. Chilled performances mean, for example, that someone living with dementia is free to ask a companion what’s happening on stage or a parent with a baby-in-arms knows they can leave the auditorium and come back as they need. There will also be a large screen relay of the performance in a smaller room near the auditorium. As there aren’t any adaptations to the production itself, this chilled performance isn’t suitable for those with sensory sensitivities.”