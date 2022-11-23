Edit Account-Sign Out
Go behind the scenes at The Archway Theatre

The Archway Theatre, located in Horley, is throwing its doors open between 11am and 3pm on Sunday November 27 to give everyone a chance to see what goes on in the creation of its “high quality shows that delight audiences throughout the year.”

By Phil Hewitt
4 minutes ago
Archway Open Day - pic by Kevin Day
Chairman Carolyn Withey said: “On 27 November, this thriving local community theatre in the atmospheric railway arches near Horley Station is offering visitors a glimpse behind the scenes and the chance to be guided by our experts through the processes that result in the top-notch stage sets, costumes, hair and make-up and acting performances. In addition, visitors will be able to enjoy showcase performances from the Archway’s thriving Youth Workshop and Singing for the Soul choral group, as well as the Dingbats Improv Group. They can even grab a refreshment and have a chat with members.”

Carolyn added: “It’s going to be a great day full of fun performances and a behind-the-scenes look at the different theatre departments and how they create first class local theatre.”

