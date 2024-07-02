Great entertainment provided by The Spotlight Players

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some great entertainment was provided by The Spotlight Players in their annual Summer Show, “The Good, the Bad and the Bonkers” at St Mary’s Church Hall, Hampden Park.

The Show opened with lone witch Matthew Gould, casting a spell on the audience, before the rest of his scarey coven arrived - Jon Curran and Ben Russell.

A good medley of songs from the decades – Hey, Good Lookin’ , Something Tells Me I’m Onto Something Good, Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina, The Muppet Christmas Carol, ended with a rousing finale from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. And Eastbourne itself got a mention – in the fifth verse of the David Bowie song, The Laughing Gnome.

There was plenty of comedy: Ross Norman reprised his role of Mr Bean, as well as cavorting with Ben Russell in their Laurel and Hardy routine. Ross also raised a lot of laughs as Mrs Brown and cut a striking figure as Superman.

The Spotlight Players' Summer Show 2024

Di Lace, complete with long blond tresses and figure-hugging outfit, looked a real vamp. Not much use to the poor policewoman, Theresa Thomas, since Di, the sole witness to a robbery, preferred to ogle all the men in the identity parade, instead of picking out the miscreant.

A fun-filled evening for everyone who came. The proceeds from the raffle and sale of refreshments always go to a local charity.