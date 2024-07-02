Great entertainment provided by The Spotlight Players
The Show opened with lone witch Matthew Gould, casting a spell on the audience, before the rest of his scarey coven arrived - Jon Curran and Ben Russell.
A good medley of songs from the decades – Hey, Good Lookin’ , Something Tells Me I’m Onto Something Good, Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina, The Muppet Christmas Carol, ended with a rousing finale from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. And Eastbourne itself got a mention – in the fifth verse of the David Bowie song, The Laughing Gnome.
There was plenty of comedy: Ross Norman reprised his role of Mr Bean, as well as cavorting with Ben Russell in their Laurel and Hardy routine. Ross also raised a lot of laughs as Mrs Brown and cut a striking figure as Superman.
Di Lace, complete with long blond tresses and figure-hugging outfit, looked a real vamp. Not much use to the poor policewoman, Theresa Thomas, since Di, the sole witness to a robbery, preferred to ogle all the men in the identity parade, instead of picking out the miscreant.
A fun-filled evening for everyone who came. The proceeds from the raffle and sale of refreshments always go to a local charity.
This year, Spotlight was pleased to support Mankind, a group to support men with mental health issues, or who might wish to talk to someone without judgment.
