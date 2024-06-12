Greek Serenade evening coming up at the Festival of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plastikes Karekles offer a Greek Serenade for the second weekend of this year’s Festival of Chichester (Sunday, June 23, 7pm, St Paul’s Church, Chichester, PO19 6FT, tickets from the Festival of Chichester box office).

Pavlos Carvalho and his musicians are promising an evening of Greek Rebetiko music by Tsitsanis, one of its greatest icons. He revolutionised the sound of Greek music blending modal and byzantine melodies with western harmonies and traditional rhythmic patterns.

“We started Plastikes Karekles when I was at college. It is well over 20 years ago and we didn't have a name. We just used to gather in my kitchen and play Greek songs. My contract with the classical group ran out where we used to go out doing outreach work and I said ‘Would you like us to audition with a Greek group?’ But we didn't have a name, and we couldn't come up with anything better than Plastikes Karekles which means plastic chairs. We intended to change it but somehow it has stuck. There was a festival in northern Greece where they used to put out wooden chairs but they needed more and they couldn't afford more wooden chairs and so they put out plastic chairs. It's about the idea of inclusivity and it's also the fact that plastic can be melted down and put into different forms. With this we go from two to 17 people and in fact for this Chichester concert we will be having a singer who is coming to us as a new member of the group.”

Also significant this year is the fact that they are going acoustic: “We will be completely acoustic with no amplifiers. It takes so long to set it up and because of the acoustic of the church it can be really complicated plus the music that we are playing was never written for amplification. It was written to be played acoustically. But also when you turn up and set up and play without microphones between you and the audience, it is a really different feel and vibe. You feel that you are more connected. You have control of the sound because it's not depending on the sound engineer or on the quality of the amplification.

Pavlos Carvalho (contributed pic)

"It's just the raw energy and the raw sound of the music between you and the audience. And I think people listen more carefully when you're not blasting the music out at them. It's just a much more intimate experience. You feel that you are not playing to the audience but you are playing with them. People get up and dance and move around and then perhaps it might not be so easy to hear quite so clearly but it's a balance and we just feel that it is better.

"You have better communication with the other musicians as well. You don't have to be facing forward all the time. If you have a microphone in front of you and you turn your head to the other musicians, then the sound distorts and obviously you don't get that if you're playing acoustically. If I had my way I would never ever use amplification again but obviously if you've got a really brilliant sound engineer then it can be good. But it just feels that St Paul’s is such a resonant acoustic anyway that we just absolutely don't need it.”