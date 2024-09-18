Halloween comes early to the Ifield Barn!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Haunting is a spooky blend of five of Charles Dickens' short stories, combined for dramatic effect by Hugh Janes.
Set in 1865, a young book dealer, David Filde, is employed to catalogue a private library at a crumbing mansion in the moors, but a series of unexplained events conspire to keep him from his work.
To convince his sceptical employer that something is very wrong, they must journey together to the very edge of terror, and beyond.
Tickets available from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ifieldbarntheatre?fbclid=IwY2xjawFXcWpleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHWAGOCRIaLgey9UjQDi1u6sjSNq-KPO5S3xzg8GTmFyXvmao8zBvPvv1Kg_aem_hw9hEakrr82Qc2JDzciSmQ
Ifield Barn Theatre is situated in Ifield Village conservation area, on the edge of Crawley.
2 Ifield Street, Crawley RH11 0NN.
This amateur production is presented by arrangment with Nick Hern Books.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.