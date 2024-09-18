Halloween comes early to the Ifield Barn!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Expect a spine chilling evening at The Haunting - Ifield Barn Theatre's upcoming show 25th -28th September

The Haunting is a spooky blend of five of Charles Dickens' short stories, combined for dramatic effect by Hugh Janes.

Set in 1865, a young book dealer, David Filde, is employed to catalogue a private library at a crumbing mansion in the moors, but a series of unexplained events conspire to keep him from his work.

To convince his sceptical employer that something is very wrong, they must journey together to the very edge of terror, and beyond.

The Haunting 25th - 28th September 2024

Ifield Barn Theatre is situated in Ifield Village conservation area, on the edge of Crawley.

2 Ifield Street, Crawley RH11 0NN.

This amateur production is presented by arrangment with Nick Hern Books.