It’s quite the homecoming for Richard Lock as he returns to Beauty and The Beast at Hastings White Rock Theatre from December 15-31.

Playing the beast/Prince, Richard is enjoying his first panto in something like 15 years – and all the more so for the fact that it is in his hometown.

Richard lives in London now but it was in Hastings that he grew up and at the White Rock that he had so many early theatrical experiences.

“I haven't done panto in Hastings but I started out doing smaller-scale touring shows around the place and I just got a taste for the vibe and the comedy of panto in those early days but I haven't done panto for a while. I had a bit of a break from doing it but I said to my agent I just fancied doing panto again and that I was in the mood… in the mood for family fun and laughter and all that jazz where you just dress up and have a really great time together at Christmas.

Richard Lock - Prince & Beast

“Hastings is my hometown and I'm really looking forward to it. I started at the White Rock (with an amateur theatre company) doing things like Oliver! and Fiddler On The Roof and I also did the scout shows. I know the backstage really well and a lot of the people that worked here back then are still working here now. It is just like a lovely homecoming with a lot of good vibes. I live up in London now but it's really lovely to be coming back here. For me what makes it so special is the fact that it was where I started my career.”

Richard is the Prince who gets turned into the beast to mend his ways: “I suppose you have to think of the Lannisters in Game of Thrones, that idea of selfishness and privilege and absolutely no care for others and you just have to hold on to that tone. It is that kind of thing but you also get the beast that comes back having learned his lesson, having been in situations that educate him to be nicer and kinder. It's a good parable. It's a really good story about caring and sharing and maybe going that extra mile for other people. Even if it weren't in panto it's still a really great message, that we are all together, that the men should be kinder, that the women should be kinder. You've got that lovely moral and then you add the panto fundamentals. You've got the moral and you've also got the cream pies and the ghosts!”

And you've also got the fact that things seem to be pretty much back to normal now: “I was touring a show in town just after the lockdown happened and I know at that point there was a lot of the feeling of ‘Yes, let's go for it. Let’s get back out there.’ I do think that vibe is back and people are now going to theatres, that people are wanting to go out and be sociable but also there is the fact that prices are going up. I do think there should be special prices for groups and just to make sure that people who can't afford it can come along. It is difficult for people to be able to afford things at the moment.”