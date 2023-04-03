Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Hastings - 15 photographers combine for one theme Life Observed

15 photographers combine for one theme Life Observed in Hastings. Photopia runs from April 4-14 at The Stade Hall, 20 Rock-a-Nore Rd, Hastings TN34 3DW offerings different perspectives through the lens of 15 photographers.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 07:05 BST

Spokesman Gary Willis said: “Following the success of the summer exhibition 2022 (more than 1,100 visitors in two weeks), Photopia is again back at the Stade Hall, down on the seafront of Old Town, Hastings.

“With the inclusive theme of Life Observed, a collective of 15 local photographers are showcasing their unique take on this subject in different photographic styles and treatments. From quiet moments on the seafront, beauty in crumbling buildings, and colour close-ups of everyday objects to highlighting stark social issues, it’s a lot to take in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All from a friendly, supportive bunch sharing their enthusiasm with encouragement to support like-minded photographers of all levels. And all with a view to developing local photography by putting on exhibitions like this and learning together in their artistic endeavours.”

Most Popular
Chris Coombes - Bench Life
Chris Coombes - Bench Life
Chris Coombes - Bench Life

It was up by custodian and founder Chris Coombes who explains: “With no membership fee, we just share the costs of putting on our exhibitions. We pitch in and share knowledge and skills. More importantly, we enjoy the fun and creative journey together. And it shows. With a diverse range of work that brings the theme to life. Let’s look forward to observing another successful Photopia event!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Photopia is a collective of local Hastings photographers. We share our enthusiasm and encouragement to support like-minded photographers of all levels, helping develop local photography by putting on shows and exhibitions and learning together in our artistic endeavours.”

The photographers taking part are: Agness Clark, Chris Coombes, Dan Percy, Dave Wares, Derek Cottrell, Frank Francis, Gary Willis, Imogen Bloor, John Hayward, Jon Allen, Justine Devenney, Katie Redfern, Neale Willis, Paul Cocks and Rafe Eddington. Photopia runs from April 4-14 at The Stade Hall, 20 Rock-a-Nore Rd, Hastings TN34 3DW. More details from photopia.org.uk; [email protected]

HastingsOld Town