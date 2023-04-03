15 photographers combine for one theme Life Observed in Hastings. Photopia runs from April 4-14 at The Stade Hall, 20 Rock-a-Nore Rd, Hastings TN34 3DW offerings different perspectives through the lens of 15 photographers.

Spokesman Gary Willis said: “Following the success of the summer exhibition 2022 (more than 1,100 visitors in two weeks), Photopia is again back at the Stade Hall, down on the seafront of Old Town, Hastings.

“With the inclusive theme of Life Observed, a collective of 15 local photographers are showcasing their unique take on this subject in different photographic styles and treatments. From quiet moments on the seafront, beauty in crumbling buildings, and colour close-ups of everyday objects to highlighting stark social issues, it’s a lot to take in.

"All from a friendly, supportive bunch sharing their enthusiasm with encouragement to support like-minded photographers of all levels. And all with a view to developing local photography by putting on exhibitions like this and learning together in their artistic endeavours.”

Chris Coombes - Bench Life

It was up by custodian and founder Chris Coombes who explains: “With no membership fee, we just share the costs of putting on our exhibitions. We pitch in and share knowledge and skills. More importantly, we enjoy the fun and creative journey together. And it shows. With a diverse range of work that brings the theme to life. Let’s look forward to observing another successful Photopia event!

“Photopia is a collective of local Hastings photographers. We share our enthusiasm and encouragement to support like-minded photographers of all levels, helping develop local photography by putting on shows and exhibitions and learning together in our artistic endeavours.”