Hastings favourite Christmas show returns for an eighth sell-out year

The Penny Pincher's Christmas Carol, a Hastings favourite, returns for an eighth year as regular fans insist they can't start their Christmas without it.

For the past eight years a dynamic duo of writers and performers - John Knowles and Kate Tym - having been putting a Hastings' spin on Dicken's classic tale of Christmas redemption - A Christmas Carol.

"Every year we update the script,' says John, "the plot is Dicken's own but beyond that we've taken as many liberties as possible in the name of getting cheap laughs!"

"It seems to have worked,' says co-writer and performer, Kate, "as people keep coming back year after year - and when we had to pause for Covid, so many people got in touch saying how sad they were and that it didn't feel like Christmas without A Penny Pincher's Christmas Carol."

Mrs Cratchit gives Scrooge what for!

John, it seems, has the easier task: "I play Scrooge,' he says, "and Kate plays every other role. We've remained true to the original character list but with a topical twist."

"We run from December 20 to 24,' Kate says, "and the 23rd and 24th are nearly sold out so, if you'd like to know why people make this a yearly event to start off their Christmas, you better hurry up and get your tickets!"

A Penny Pincher's Christmas Carol runs from December 20-24 in the back room of The Horse and Groom Pub, St Leonards for tickets go to https://ticketpass.org/.../penny-pinchers-christmas-carol-2