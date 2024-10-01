Hot Mikado’s foot tapping return to Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Review of Dress Rehearsal 30th September 2025 by David Stevens

It has been 19 years since LOS Musical Theatre’s (then named Lewes Operatic Society) last production of Hot Mikado, so this week’s production is a welcome return and features many of the same performers. First staged on Broadway in 1939 this jazzed-up version of the G&S classic delivers a feel-good show crammed with some 15 song and dance numbers.

Directed and Choreographed by Collette Goodwin and with Musical Direction by Carl Greenwood, we are treated to big show stopping numbers like “The Mikado Song” and intimate duets like Yum-Yum and Nanki-Poo’s “This is What I’ll Never Do”.

The singing quality is high, especially from the leads, Yum-Yum played by lifelong LOSMT member Amy Reynolds and Nanki Poo delivered by a more recent joiner Philip Sherrard, and the ensemble work, both singing and dancing, really delivers.

The bizarre plot concerning multiple potential executions, hidden identities and capital punishment for flirting, is mostly there to provide a framework for the dancing and singing, and as in all Musical Comedy - no problem remains an issue for long.

Ko-Ko (Tom Freeman) is seldom off stage and delivers a topical “little list” of things “that never will be missed” in a number which is bound to get some laughs.

Neil Horstcraft delivers a powerful and glittering Mikado, while Andy Freeman as Pooh-bar readily conveys the sort of civil servant you really wouldn’t want!

Kat Casterton and Lucy Newth as Katisha and Pitti-Sing, provide really powerful female voices with a sultry jazz feel while Jamie Cranfield as Pish-Tush leads the “Gentlemen of Japan”, a male chorus that could not look less Japanese.

The more thoughtful second half is full of familiar tunes and with a cast of nearly 30 on stage, the final number lifts the roof and finishes a really enjoyable show with a bang. Another great production by the LOSMT team, catch it if you can.

Review by David Stevens