How To Date A Feminist kicks off New Year for Wick Theatre Company

“But this is a romcom with a difference,” says spokeswoman Susanne Crosby. “All the characters are played by just two actors, making the fast and furious changes all part of the hilarious comedy.”

How To Date A Feminist runs Wednesday, January 3 to Saturday, January 6 at 7.45pm each evening. Book through the Wick Theatre website: www.wicktheatre.co.uk or Ticket Source 0333 666 3366 (transaction fee applies on telephone bookings). The cast is Victoria Storm and Jamie Collins and the show will be directed by Mike Wells.

“People will be familiar with romcom films, a genre all of its own, and this is a little fun gift to give audiences in the heart of winter, just after the Christmas holiday season when the winter blues can kick in. And with this play opening on the two love birds dressed as Wonder Woman and Superman at a costume party, you know you’ll be in for a fun night out.

“This story is about Kate, who likes her men tall, dark and smouldering. She has a fatal attraction to bad men. Then she meets Steve… Steve is a feminist. While Kate likes to be swept off her feet sometimes and loves head-spinning romance, Steve is more of a ‘seeking permission for everything’ kind of guy, which is a wild contrast. This, of course, brings up so many difficulties of how on earth do two people who love each other, but are so very different, actually overcome that to live happily ever after. Add to that their exes, who are not as over them as they would first appear; then Kate’s traditional and sexist father plus Steve’s feminist-campaign-bashing mother, and you have some glorious characters who light up the stage.

“How To Date A Feminist explores the minefield of relationships in the 2020s where male and female roles are sometimes more defined and sometimes less, but does it in a light-hearted and fun way.