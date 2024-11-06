I have never got excited by The Addams Family, but HAODS have changed my view with a pitch-perfect production

The Addams Family has never been something I have got too excited about – until now.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes I watched the Anjelica Houston/Raul Julia version and enjoyed it but I never got enticed by Netflix’s Wednesday or any cartoon iteration. After being invited to watch HAODS’ production at the Capital, I was worried I would not appreciate it.

Yes I knew it was going to be a good production, full of wonderful singing and acting talent – when is it not with HAODS? – but was it going to keep my attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, the answer is a firm yes. The new musical comedy – directed by Audrey Lucas and Jackie Shepherd - is an original story about love, family, honesty and growing up with original songs by Andrew Lippa.

The cast of The Addams Family | Picture: HAODs/Jay Alderton

Wednesday Addams (Chelsea Love) has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez (Cameron Rowell) knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet and smart Lucas Beineke (James Gardner), who is from a respectable family.

Now, Gomez must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia (Alicia Marson) . Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present – Uncle Fester (Chris Dale), Lurch (Luke Moulange), Pugsley (George Long) and Grandma (Hazel Wellcome).

The show starts off with a disembodied hand doing the familiar ‘clicks’ to the famous theme before the orchestra (musical director Karen Franks) plays the overture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then we are quickly introduced to the family, who raise the ‘ancestors’ and perform When You’re an Addams - with more than a passing resemblance to the Thriller video – and you quickly settle into the tone of what is to come. It’s creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, just as the original theme song says.

Chris Dale as Uncle Fester | Picture: HAODs/Jay Alderton

The set and lighting really captures that tone as well but that is more than matched by the actors. Rowell gives so much energy as Gomez and really showed his vocal talent with Happy/Sad and Not Today while Marson really does capture the spirit and mood of Morticia. Her Just Around the Corner was a real showstopper.

Love did some great stomping around and gave good grumpy face as the morose Wednesday. Her standout songs were Pulled and Crazier Than You. Arguably the vocal performance came from Becky Munden as Alice Beineke in Act One closer Full Disclosure. And her character arc from timid mom from swing state Ohio (yes, they got some US Election jokes in) to crazy, fun wife was brilliant to watch.

But, as with HAODS production of Hairspray last year, the scene stealer was Dale as Uncle Fester. He brought such wide-eyed joy to the role and his The Moon and Me was a fantastic number and routine. See an interview with Chris Dale in the video above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Moulange was the perfect Lurch and it was a lovely surprise when he got his big moment and Wellcome brought great humour to the role of Grandma, especially when she struggled to get down the stairs.

Becky Munden (Alice Beineke), Luke Moulange (Lurch) and Matt Hinton (Mal Beineke) in the Addams Family) | Picture: HAODS/Jay Alderton

The set, choreography, performances, make-up, costumes and atmosphere all came to together for ghoulishly good show. Full disclosure, I loved it.

The Addams Family is on at the Capitol in Horsham until Saturday, November 9. For more information and to book tickets, visit https://haods.co.uk/haods-presents-addams/.