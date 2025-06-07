I saw Laura Whitmore's first week starring in The Girl on the Train - tonight is her last night in Sussex
I was at Theatre Royal Brighton for actor, TV personality and podcaster Laura Whitmore’s first week as lead character Rachel Watson, before she carries on with the show’s UK tour until the end of August.
And she was completely believable as frantic alcoholic Rachel. The action starts straight away with the revelation a woman is missing and the suggestion Rachel might hold the key to finding her. You’re kept on the edge of your seat for the whole show, as Rachel struggles to piece together what she might have seen and the secrets of how her life has unravelled are exposed.
Adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins, and also a blockbuster movie starring Emily Blunt, it’s a story that might be quite familiar to many audience members.
But even though many of us knew what was going to happen during Rachel’s final reckoning, I still felt palpable tension throughout.
With minimalistic staging, and mean and moody lighting, the characters are placed front and centre to really ramp up the anticipation.
Freya Parks in beguiling as Megan Hipwell, the missing woman and the source of Rachel’s obsession, while Samuel Collings gives an intense performance as Scott Hipwell, Megan’s husband.
I also really enjoyed the moments of dark comedy provided by Paul McEwan as DI Gaskill and Ed Harrison’s confident take on Rachel’s ex-husband Tom.
Everything comes together in this production to provide a thrilling night of theatre. Bravo!
