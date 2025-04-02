I travelled from Sussex to see Clueless, The Musical – one of the hottest new shows in London's West End

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clueless is one of the movies that really stands out from my teenage years.

It came out in 1995, when I was a young and impressionable 13-year-old, so I was mesmerised by the older, shiny teenagers in LA that it portrayed.

Seeing that it had opened as a musical in the West End, I was desperate to go along and relive those years of teenage angst and celebrate the period of coming of age.

Clueless, The Musical started its run at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End in February. It’s adapted from the book and original film by Amy Heckerling, and closely follows the original story of rich but good-natured teen Cher Horowitz as she navigates her glamorous LA life.

The story was so nostalgic to me, and I loved the fact the amazing cast did real justice to the iconic characters. And then there was the musical score, created by KT Tunstall.

What better way to make such a popular story even better than to set it to some really upbeat songs? There’s so many earworms in there. I’m still singing Perfect a week later.

As it’s set in a high school, the cast is full of young and vibrant performers. Emma Flynn as Cher really captures her ditsy but loveable spirit, and Keelan McAuley as Josh has a killer voice.

My sister and I were kindly invited along to review an evening performance. We travelled up on the train from Sussex, and it was an easy change at Victoria, where we went three stops on the tube to Embankment and walked a few minutes to the theatre. We were back on the train 25 minutes after the show ended, which I thought it was totally doable.

Clueless, The Musical plays at London’s Trafalgar Theatre until 27 September 2025. Tickets are available from cluelessonstage.com.