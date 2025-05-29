Terry Pratchett’s Wyrd Sisters by HAODS, Barns Green Village Hall, until Saturday, May 31

I’ve never read any Terry Pratchett.

That statement might elicit some gasps from fantasy fans, comedy fans or just people who like reading in general.

Seeing as the late Sir Terry was one of the most well known and respected authors of all time – having written more than 40 novels – and seeing as I’m an avid reader and a huge fantasy nerd, it’s almost inconceivable. But it is the case.

From left: Andrew Donovan as Granny Weatherwax, Roz Hall as Magrat and Gayle Banks as Nanny Ogg. Photo by Sam Berry

So tonight is my introduction to Discworld. And it’s pretty fantastic.

The HAODS cast and crew bring the strange, darkly funny tale of the Wyrd Sisters to life with confidence and charm, making it fun to follow the somewhat complicated plot.

The show kicks of with the dramatic murder of King Verence I of Lancre at the hands (well, knifepoint) of Duke Felmet. It then switches to the Wyrd Sisters themselves – Granny Weatherwax, Nanny Ogg, and Magrat Garlick – who are having a cosy chat around their cauldron when they are interrupted by a group of soldiers. One, who is carrying a baby, is killed by another soldier. Then that soldier is killed by the remaining soldier before the witches see him off. The three women find themselves in possession of both the baby and a crown. They realise the child will become king after he grows up and defeats Duke Felmet so they name him Tomjon and hand him to a troupe of travelling actors, along with the crown.

Throughout the play, with a bit of help from the witches, the growing madness of Felmet and some seriously incompetent soldiers, destiny plays out…

Chris Dale as Duke Felmet and Alicia Marson as Lady Felmet. Photo by Sam Berry

That just scratches the surface really. But I don’t want to spoil the story so I’ll just talk about the performances and set design. As expected, it’s high quality stuff from HAODS.

Chris Dale is alternately hilarious and disturbing as Duke Felmet, showing how this guilt-ridden usurper’s insanity and paranoia grows as he tries to process the evil he’s committed.

Alicia Marson is rather fearsome as Lady Felmet, the true brains behind the murder plot. She commands the stage, barking orders and glaring at her underlings – or anyone she considers beneath her – but also hints that her sense of authority might not be as secure as she wishes.

Roz Hall is delightful as the inexperienced Magrat, communicating her character’s confusion about the world with a kind of endearing naivety.

Gayle Banks is very strong as Nanny Ogg, getting good laughs with her performance as the much more worldly (and much more randy) old witch.

Andrew Donovan gives a more reserved performance as the sensible Granny Weatherwax, but gets major laughs from his precise comic timing and delivery of the witty dialogue. I have to highlight one stand-out moment of wacky physical comedy from him though. It’s when Weatherwax flies around on her broomstick towards the end of Act One. Everything comes together beautifully here – the moving set, the wind machine, a Segway (I think) and the atmospheric music, which was composed for this show by Andrew himself.

Steve Cronin is both amusing and menacing as the ghost of King Verence, presenting a spirit consumed with fury at his assassin, as well as his annoyance at being dead.

Sam Taylor offers one of the production’s best performances as The Fool. He starts as the kind of gurning jester you’d expect, but shows how his fear of Felmet creeps into his capering when his boss becomes irritated. Then, he becomes arguably the most relatable character in the show, becoming infatuated with another major character and dealing with a well-communicated crisis of conscience.

Lizzle Alderton (fresh from directing The Little Shop of Horrors) is a hoot as the moustachioed playwright Olwyn Vitoller, while Stepahnie Rose Perera as Hwel exudes a kind of curmudgeonly warmth – and gets one of the show’s most bizarrely funny moments.

Luke Moulange hits the right balance between being both charming and drippy as the grown-up Tomjon, while Tristan Smith manages to be both imposing and a bit dorky as the Demon the witches summon.

There’s a big ensemble in this production and HAODS fans will delight in spotting the familiar faces onstage, along with some first-timers, who all add cleverly and memorably to the show. There’s James Douglas as the ineffectual Sergeant Champett Poldy, Anne-Marie Romaine as a world-weary robber, Heather Swoffer as an indignant peasant, John Bartlett as Death and a creepy guard, Mazen Khan in three amusing roles, Paul Milwright as a confused peasant and robber, Pippa Banks as Chamberlain and Wimsloe, and Sue Tyrell as another creepy and leering guard.

The whole of Wyrd Sisters is an experience – complete with guards at the entrance to Barns Green Village Hall and ticket-sellers in full costume – and congratulations must be given to the multi-talented Tom Hounsham. He’s starred in various HAODS shows over the past 14 years and was stage manager for The Addams Family. As director of Wyrd Sisters he’s brought a potentially messy and confusing tale to the stage with a real sense of liveliness and adventure. It’s enjoyable all the through, with the pace dipping only slightly in the more conversation-heavy moments or the tricky backstage/onstage ‘play within a play’ bit in Act Two.

But these are minor quibbles with such a strong vision. Overall, it’s a magical way to spend an early summer evening and a rich and rewarding journey to Discworld, even for newbies like me.

People can purchase tickets at haods.co.uk/wyrd-sisters.