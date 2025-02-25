If you love the film Ghost, this is why you will say ‘ditto’ to the musical version

If you love the film Ghost, there is no doubt you will say ‘ditto’ to the musical version.

If you have any fears this stage version – currently at Hawth Theatre, Crawley – will ruin your memory of the 1990 classic, do not worry, it’s so faithful - repeating famous dialogue (‘Molly, you in danger girl’) – that it evoked such clear memories of Whoopi and Patrick in scenes from the film.

From the moment it started, with the pair, along with Sam’s best friend Carl Bruner (James Mateo-Salt), looking through their old apartment and quickly moving onto the pottery scene – and I have to say there is some impressive pottery skills on display by Lowings – it was like putting on an old comfortable pair of shoes. You knew this was faithful to the source material.

If you are unaware of the timeless love story, a tragic encounter sees Sam Wheat (Josh St Clair) murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly Jenson (Rebekah Lowings) alone, in despair and utterly lost. But with the help of a phoney storefront psychic Ode Mae Brown (Jacquie Dubois), Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger.

But my biggest fear was how were they going to do the special effects. With the move being made in 1990, the effects in the film have not dated well. But there was some magic on the stage with some fun effects. The passengers on the subway holding items which are suddenly become suspended, the desk items jumping in the air and the dead body doubles suddenly appearing when a character dies all made for a magical experience.

The plot does seem rushed at time but that’s only because of the addition of 15 songs with book and lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin and music and lyrics by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard. I have to say, apart from With You, there are no particularly memorable songs. They are all very nice and move the plot on but there isn’t that big ‘wow’ number.

But saying that, the whole cast, particularly Lowings and St Clair, belted out their numbers and, especially in the emotional songs (Unchained Melody, With You), you felt every word thanks to the performances.

And talking of performances, the most memorable characters from musical echo the two most memorable from the film – Ode Mae and the Subway Ghost (Vincent Schiavelli’s performance in the film version is such a good cameo). Here, Dubois steals the show, just like Whoopi did, with her comic timing and chemistry with St Clair. It wasn’t an impression of what Whoopi did, she just embraced the spirit of Ode Mae perfectly.

And Garry Lee as the Subway Ghost captured the menacing nature needed for that role. The two subway scenes are excellent.

Ghost the Musical provides the audience with a magical and romantic experience while packing an emotional punch all the way up to it’s dazzling ending.

Extra information

To check dates and book, visit https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/ghost-the-musical

Access performances Audio Described Performance: Sat 1 March 2.30pm BSL Interpreted Performance: Sat 1 March 2.30pm Captioned Performance: Sat 1 March 2.30pm

Age Suitability: 14+

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes incuding 20 minute interval.