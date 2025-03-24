Instagram star visits West Sussex town – and hundreds of mums were there to see her
Her latest tour One Foot in the Rave looks at ‘what life looks like when you’re too old to be young, but too young to be old’. If that doesn’t sum up the experience of this 40-something-year-old mum, then I don’t know what does. I signed myself right up!
Sophie, known as Tired and Tested to her 300,000 followers on Instagram, visited Worthing on Saturday night when she performed for 700 people at the Assembly Hall.
The crowd, largely made up of women and the odd brave man, gave the popular comedian a warm reception for her first visit to our town.
Hearing her talk about navigating motherhood, a desire to go out but also loving being home on the sofa in her pyjamas while watching Netflix, all while adjusting to life in her 40s was like looking in a mirror.
The laughs were big and real, and by the end of the night my friends and I all had cheeks that ached from smiling so much.
There’s something so comforting about someone poking a little bit of fun at what it’s like to be a woman in 2025. And the sense of hilarity through shared experience was oh-so-strong.
Please come back again, Sophie, it was so much fun! See https://sophiemccartney.com/
