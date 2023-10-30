"Intoxicating story of desperation and compassion" at Brighton Dome’s newly-refurbished Corn Exchange

Gecko - Kin at Brighton Dome Corn Exchange - credit Malachy Luckie

Spokeswoman Katie Fowler said: “As schools settle in for the autumn term, award-winning physical theatre company Gecko, a recommended practitioner on GCSE and A-level theatre and drama syllabuses, prepare to bring their new show Kin to Brighton Dome’s Grade I listed Corn Exchange from November 1-4 (brightondome.org).

“Commissioned by the National Theatre, Kin is the eighth show from Gecko, whose critically acclaimed productions highlight the complexity of modern life. Kin reflects on migration as a part of human existence, having been inspired by a conversation Gecko’s artistic director Amit Lahav had with his grandmother Leah about the journey his family made from Yemen to Palestine in 1932 to escape persecution. It is a provocative, poetically intoxicating story of desperation and compassion.

“Gecko’s work is created through collaboration, experimentation and play. For Kin, the company’s extraordinary international ensemble draws upon their own experiences of migration, racism, empathy and home alongside Lahav’s story, using unbarred emotion to produce a powerful piece combining physical theatre, dance and a compelling global soundtrack.”

Amit said: “Every production that I create starts with a personal reflection combined with a current wider societal issue. Kin was ultimately inspired by the desire to delve deeper into the complex mix of migration stories that make up who I am. We all have migration stories whether we’re aware of them or whether they’re more distant, and that excites me because we have the potential to encourage a profoundly positive, celebratory voyage towards empathy. We exist both where we’ve come from and where we’re going; this is what I wanted to explore through the creation of Kin.”

Tickets are available at a reduced rate for school and college groups for the performances on Wednesday, November 1, Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. Gecko is also offering all school and college bookers an accompanying classroom workshop, led by the company’s performers, at a discounted rate. Suitable for Year 10 and upwards, participants will have the opportunity to experience the company’s style of movement and physical theatre, gaining insight into the creative process behind a show.

Katie added: “The opening of Kin will mark live performance returning to Brighton Dome’s historic Corn Exchange and Grade II listed Studio Theatre, following a major refurbishment. The restoration is the result of a long-term vision between Brighton & Hove City Council, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival and Brighton & Hove Museums to reunite the historic Royal Pavilion Estate as a major UK cultural destination.

