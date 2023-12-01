It's a Joyeaux Noel at the Willingdon School of Dancing

The Willingdon School Of Dancing are delighted to announce the opening of their Charity Christmas Show! Taking Centre stage at the Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday 10th December for both a Matinee and Evening Performance, will be the dancers of this successful, inclusive and welcoming dance school run by Glynis Hall.

Join the company for a fun filled festive journey into the musical worlds of the Nutcracker, Swan Lake, The Snowman and Elf on The Shelf through the powerful media of dance and mime including tap, ballet, Greek, modern and disco.

The dancers range in age from 2 to 92 and have been working incredibly hard for many months to showcase their extraordinary talents.

Rehearsals have been underway for weeks with Glynis commenting: " I am very proud of the commitment shown by all the dancers over the past few months. Putting a show on is very hard work and demands a lot of time and energy from everyone but we have all thoroughly enjoyed the process and hope that we can bring a smile to many faces!"

All proceeds will go to Matthew 25 Mission and Dementia Care - two local Eastbourne Charities.