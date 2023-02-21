Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) by Isobel McArthur, after Jane Austen, Chichester Festival Theatre, Tuesday to Saturday, February 21-25.

At last, after all these years, it’s Jane Austen exactly as Jane Austen should have written it. This is an Austen where the ghastly Collins gets told to eff off; where a decidedly coarse Mrs B will happily announce she’s off for a p*ss; where Waggon Wheels are dished out, plated at the ball; and where Scotch eggs have the most awful gastro-intestinal repercussions.

Jane Austen at school was every schoolboy’s nightmare; every page felt like it came with the full weight of a month of football-less Sundays; this now is every schoolboy’s dream – precisely the kind of thing, at the age of 14, you’d have wanted to happen to Austen if only you’d had the wit to imagine it. And yet, and this is the brilliant thing, it is actually delivered with love and the (funniest kind of) respect for Austen. The tale is told faithfully; the characters come to life (albeit heightened); and it weighs into all the issues that Austen herself actually weighed into.

It’s just that it is delivered with fabulous cheekiness, total licence and sheer comic brilliance. The premise is that five domestic servants from back in the day re-enact the tale of Pride & Prejudice. They do it outrageously, uproariously and completely superbly in the best show we’ve seen all winter at the CFT.

Pride & Prejudice (Sort of) . Credit - Mihaela Bodlovic

The five women in the cast conjure it all, their timing, their expressions, their absolutely everything perfect. Those of us who have never quite lost our inner schoolboy will see it as revenge; those who love their Austen will surely see it as proof that Jane is so wonderful she can withstand just about any kind of retelling. Here we get – among a range of beautifully delivered pop songs – Liz delivering You’re So Vain to Darcy, a moment topped only by Jane sitting there munching Frosties by the handful straight out of the packet. Delicious too is Liz’s response when it is suggested that Collins might not like bad language.