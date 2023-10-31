Jazz Hastings’ monthly session on November 7 at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade will resound to some of the most iconic tunes in jazz when Pigfoot give their unique take on the music of Duke Ellington.

Pigfoot (contributed pic)

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Taking their name from the Bessie Smith song Gimme a Pigfoot and a Bottle of Beer, the band was formed by Chris Batchelor in 2013 to play classic 1920s New Orleans material, spontaneously re-invented through the band’s wild musicality and wry humour. Their inquisitive exploration of repertoire then led them further afield, through a series of gigs entitled Pigfoot Play… Here they extended in all directions, with sets dedicated to Opera, Motown, Elvis, Bacharach and the hits of 1972, taking in music by Mozart, Wagner and Richard Strauss along the way.

“One critic wrote that their music was ‘both rowdy and intelligent, sophisticated in its knowing adventurousness but most importantly great fun, albeit in a post modern sort of a way. Nonetheless Pigfoot’s obvious love of their source material shines through, despite the sometimes outrageous musical liberties that they take with it. For this session they are presenting a new programme: Pigfoot Play Ellington, an imaginative reworking of a range of Duke Ellington’s iconic compositions, from the early Cotton Club blues material to Swing hits and through to the exotica that was inspired by Ellington’s extensive travels.

