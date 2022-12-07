Horley’s Archway Theatre presents its latest stage production: Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, written by David and Robert Goodale, based on the works of PG Wodehouse and directed by Gary Andrews.

Performances are at 7.45pm, from Tuesday, December 6 to Saturday, December 10 and from Tuesday, December 13 to Saturday, December 17. Tickets are available by clicking on Box Office on the theatre’s home page (www.archwaytheatre.com) – members £11.50; non-members £13.50.

As director Gary Andrews explains: “This production combines hilarious, highly theatrical playwriting by the Goodale brothers with superb performances by the cast of three (Stuart Finlayson, Rachel Westmacott and Paul Fleming). It promises the audience a pre-Christmas treat that will be guaranteed to leave them with a huge smile on their face and a warming glow inside.”

Gary says he was first introduced to the world of Jeeves and Wooster through the Fry and Laurie television series in the early 1990s. “I’ve since gone on to discover the brilliance of Wodehouse through reading more of his books,” he adds. “It’s a fantastical, heightened world of toffs and twits – full of complicated and ridiculous situations that somehow always work out well in the end.”

The Archway Theatre is among Surrey's leading theatres. Nestled in Horley’s atmospheric railway arches, The Archway Theatre Company has for 70 years been surprising and delighting local residents and visitors with high quality productions, ranging from Shakespeare and the classics through modern comedies, musicals and pantomimes to experimental pieces that push the boundaries of the form.