JRW Productions follows the Yellow Brick Road for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ease on down the Yellow Brick Road to The Vicars Hall in Chichester for JRW Productions' unmissable and stunning production of “The Wizard of Oz.” which is being staged from July 18-30.

A fantastic cast, stunning costumes, beautifully choreographed dances and memorable songs, make this a spectacular show NOT to be missed!

Cast includes - Hannah Thomas as Dorothy Gale, Holly J Lunn as Cowardly Lion, Ben Dewsall as Tinman, Lucinda Osborn as Scarecrow, Lyla Wilson as Glinda The Witch of The North, Emily Lloyd as Nikko The Winged Monkey, Zia Melhuish as The Ozian Guard and professional actors Jayson Green and Ian Clark as The Wicked Warlock and The Wizard respectively.

The perfect show for the whole family to enjoy!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets on sale now and booking fast! Don't miss out on this stunning adventure!