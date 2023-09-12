Key figure in Worthing theatre is mourned

A spokesman for Worthing Musical Theatre Company said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of David Turner on August 17. David founded our company in 1972, under the original name of Worthing Light Opera Company. He directed 21 productions during the first 12 years and even played a principal role in Ivor Novello’s Glamorous Nights. He returned in 2005 to direct The Merry Widow and My Fair Lady, followed by two further shows in 2006. He directed major productions all over the country, having well over 250 productions to his credit.“In 1980, David was appointed director of the Connaught Theatre, where, during his six years, he lured many famous names to be part of the Connaught Repertory Company. Anna Neagle, Nyree Dawn Porter, Michael Denison, Dulcie Gray, Dora Bryan, Patrick Mower all brought prestige to the town. During his time at the Connaught, David directed over 70 productions.“In 1987 David was invited by Sir Peter Saunders to direct a new production of the world’s longest-running play, The Mousetrap at St Martins in the Field Theatre, London. In 1994, he was appointed artistic director and each year until his retirement in 2004, he directed a new West End cast. In 2002, when The Mousetrap celebrated its 50th anniversary, David was honoured by being presented to The Queen. David became the longest-serving director of this famous play. He was one of Britain’s most experienced musical theatre adjudicators and headed many national and international festivals. David adjudicated on eight occasions at the Buxton Gilbert and Sullivan Festival and nine times at the Waterford International Festival of Light Opera.”