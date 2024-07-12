Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Summer is the perfect time for a bit of comedy theatre and this July Worthing Theatres and Museum welcomes the increedible Le Navet Bete, one of the UK’s leading touring physical comedy theatre companies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their new show King Arthur: A Legendary Comedy is a hilarious retelling of the Arthurian legends that promises slap-stick humour, ridiculous costumes, and laughs for all the family. Hear from one of the company’s founders, and cast member Al Dunn to find out more.

King Arthur: a Legendary Comedy comes to Worthing's Connaught Theatre on Wednesday 17th and Thursday 18th July

Q&A with Al Dunn

King Arthur

How are you feeling about your upcoming show in Worthing?

It’s our first visit to Worthing and to the Connaught Theatre. So, we are really excited about our upcoming shows of King Arthur. We’ve performed up and down the south coast in places like Brighton, Eastbourne, Portsmouth. Our audiences have always been great and we love going somewhere new.

What can audiences expect from King Arthur – without giving too much away?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect two hours of high-energy, physical comedic chaos! With just the three of us on stage, along with our brilliant stage manager, we play over 40 characters between us. So it really is a roller-coaster of mayhem through the Arthurian legends. You really don’t have to know the stories inside out to enjoy it. I think we’ve come up with a super fun way to tell the stories and legends of King Arthur.

King Arthur production shots

What inspired you to create a show based on the Arthurian legends?

We’ve always liked the genre of ‘fantasy’ and thought our unique style of physical comedy would suit it really well. With the Arthurian legends, people generally know enough about it (King Arthur, Guinevere, Lancelot, Merlin) to get a taste of it, and we thought that bringing these characters to life would be perfect for a comedy stage show. When writing, we wondered how the legends came to be. It’s amazing how now, 1500 years or so later, they’re still being told. So we came up with the idea that three hapless squires (knights in training) are inadvertently part of the origins. It’s a really fun way to tell the stories!

What were the main challenges you faced when developing the show?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As with all our shows it’s all about the timing. There are only three actors playing multiple roles, so the exact timing of costume changing backstage to make it back on for another character takes military precision. There are some great moments in King Arthur where we really make the audience gasp. It’s like a Formula One pit stop! And the set (designed by our wonderful stage manager Fi) always takes some time to get used to. Our design brief was ‘Medieval Playground’ and she certainly gave us that. It’s an impressive sight to behold. You walk into the auditorium and see the castles, towers and turrets of Camelot before your very eyes.

King Arthur production shots

And what have you enjoyed most, or learned in the process?

Our shows always go on a journey from the rehearsal room, to show one, to show 50, to show 100. It’s an ever-evolving thing that we change as the show develops. Some things that really make us laugh in the rehearsal room might not quite work for an audience. So we cut it and we find something else. The show has a tight script but with enough room for improvisation as we get comfortable with the work. We like to try and stitch each other up on stage from time to time, much to the audience’s delight! And if it really works, we’ll keep it in and add it to future shows. Finding new things after performing the same show is always a joy.

Your physical, comedic performances are energetic and expressive, how did you develop your distinctive style?

We all studied theatre at university, where we met, and have just been developing our skills from that point really. Performing in many different environments (street theatre, festivals, internationally, village halls, small scale theatres to huge number one venues) has really helped us hone specific performance skills that always add into our shows. We like to include elements of audience interaction within our shows. I think that street theatre has really helped us harness that comedic skill. We like to make the audience comfortable in the unpredictable!

King Arthur production shots

Tell us about the company’s commitment to accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year with King Arthur we’ve been hugely committed to providing more accessible shows wherever and whenever we’re able to. We’ve worked with an Audio Describer, Alexa, who will describe all the action taking place on stage. Visually impaired people will be listening on headsets in the auditorium. Alexa has a huge task as the show moves at quite a pace – it’s very physical and visual. We also try to provide Touch Tours before shows. Visually impaired people come into the theatre to meet us, get the chance to hear a bit about the show and the voices for the different characters we play. They are also able to have a walk around the set, feeling various sections. They get to touch the costumes and props.

We also worked with a BSL interpreter, Laura. In rehearsals we integrated her into the show so she is not just standing in a light at the side of the stage. She is in costume and right in the heart of the scenes with us. There have been some great moments of play between us and Laura. Audiences have commented saying that it complemented the humour wonderfully in some parts. We’re extremely proud to be able to offer these things and are always looking at developing this further into the future.

What do you see as the main challenges facing young people who are interested in a career in the arts?

Funding your projects is always going to be a very hard thing to do. Luckily there are organisations like Arts Council England who have funding pots open to new and emerging artists. We’ve been fortunate to have been funded by ACE for numerous shows over the years. We’ve also forged great relationships with theatres and venues who have co-produced some of our shows providing cash and extra support from their team to help get the show up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My advice would be to make the work that you want to make; the work that gets you excited, the work that you would love to see as an audience member. Always have that passion and drive. We are always happy to help and offer advice where we can, as well. Often, we get emails from emerging artists asking for a point in the right direction. We always try to help as we have benefited from others helping us in the past.

King Arthur production shots

What do you hope audiences will take away from this show?

We create our shows purely for audiences to have a fantastic night of comedy and escapism. Right from the very start of the creation process we have the audience firmly in mind. The audience is who we do this for, so it’s their experience that has to be paramount to anything else. Now, more than ever, people need to forget about the outside world for a couple of hours, and just laugh together at some great comedy. We often get emails and messages on social media from people saying how they’ve had a terrible week but the show made them forget all about it. We’re always very humbled by things like this and know that we are in a very privileged position. We just want people to have the absolute best night out at the theatre. Long may this continue!

Book now to see King Arthur: A Legedary Comedy Wednesday 17th and Thursday 18th July. The show is suitable for ages 7+.

Don’t miss your chance for a hilarious, and somewhat historical, night out.