Legally Blonde is one of my favourite musicals, and COS Musical Theatre did it proud at the Hawth

I am not ashamed to admit it, Legally Blonde is one of my favourite musicals.

And as far as film to musical adaptations go, it’s one of the best in my opinion. The story is the same as the film, sorority girl Elle Woods (Rachel Geraghty) tackles Harvard Law School to win back her man Warner (Chris May Miller) and on the journey she discovers that she’s much more than just a pretty face, and proves that you can be both blonde and brilliant.

But in the musical – performed at the Hawth by COS Musical Theatre - the story is enhanced by brilliant and infectious songs such as Omigod You Guys, Serious, Positive, What You Want, Chip on My Shoulder and So Much Better.

This is the third time I have seen the musical and it’s fair to say the show pivots on the performance of Elle and in Geraghty, COS have found a gem. This was her debut performance at the Hawth but you would not know it.

She nailed the perkiness, the energy and the all-round essence of Elle Woods with such confidence. There was a bit of both Reese Witherspoon and Sheridan Smith (the two quintessential Elles) in Geraghty’s performance without it being an imitation. She made you root for her the whole way through the show and deserved the standing ovation she received from the Hawth audience at the curtain call.

Although she stole the show, there were some other great supporting performances. David Harries-Rees was utterly charming as Emmett and Molly Haynes had the perfect amount of stick-up-her-buttness as Vivienne.

Tom Paine convinced as shark lawyer Callaghan while Cheryl Hacker (who put in arguably the vocal performance of the night with Ireland) had great fun as Paulette – as did the swaggering Alex Reed as her love interest Kyle.

Chelsea Love, Charlotte Mitchell (who was so good in COS’ Made In Dagenham) and Holly Bird were brilliant as Margot, Serena and Pilar respectively - Elle’s Delta Nu sisters/Greek Chorus.

And I can’t forget to mention the dogs. Popcorn played Bruiser while Nya almost outshone everyone as Paulette’s dog Rufus.

As I mentioned earlier, there are some fantastic songs, but my only criticism of the show as a whole – and this is not COS’ fault – is they are all packed in the first half, leaving little for the second half (although the titular song is a banger and There! Right There! is good fun).

But the first half is SO good. The cheerleader sequence in What You Want was spectacular and So Much Better was everything you wanted to be. There aren’t many better end of Act One songs (One Day More is obviously the gold standard though!).

My favourite song though is still Positive though – and Geraghty, Love, Mitchell and Bird did not let me down. It’s a great song and sequence.

The choreography (Lindsay Marie Swift) and the music (led by musical director Karen Franks) were both spot and added to overall quality of the show.

Whenever you see one of your favourite musicals performed, there is always that fear it might not meet your expectations – but with COS Musical Theatre you always know you are in safe hands.

They did the show proud. If you are looking for a night out with great performances, songs and all-round fun, Legally Blonde is for you.

The show is on Friday May 16 (7.30pm) and Saturday May 17 (2.30pm and 7.30pm) – for more information and to book, please visit https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/cos-musical-theatre---legally-blonde.

Extra information

Dogs are featured in this production. We prioritise their well-being and ensure that all animals are treated with care and respect throughout the process. For those with allergies, please be advised that dogs are present, and we encourage you to take any necessary precautions. Patrons who are accompanied by therapy or assistance dogs, please be aware that dogs are present during this production.

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorised performance materials are also supplied by MTI www.mtishows.co.uk