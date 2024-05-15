Let Rush take you on a joyous Jamaican journey at The Hawth
Last year marked the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first Windrush generation to the UK.
To coincide with this significant milestone, this wonderful show was created and following on from a successful tour in 2023 it returns to Crawley this year to share the accounts of our forefathers and celebrating their heroic achievements once again!
RUSH – A Joyous Jamaican Journey takes you on a powerful journey through the history of Jamaica, highlighting Caribbean traditions, the influence of calypso, gospel, reggae, ska and the impact it had on Black British culture.
Learn the history and experiences of the first Windrush Generation uniquely told by narrator – comedian, John Simmit and features outstanding vocals once again.
Tickets priced £29.50 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).