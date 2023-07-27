Life of Pi confirmed for Chichester date

The multi award-winning West End production Life of Pi visits Chichester Festival Theatre this winter, adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti from the novel by Yann Martel and directed by Max Webster.

Life Of Pi (West End cast) - pic by Johan Persson

Aimed at ages eight and up, it will be at the CFT from November 16-December 2. The play has won five Olivier Awards including Best New Play in the West End and three Tony Awards on Broadway.

Based on Yann Martel’s novel, the winner of the Man Booker Prize, which has sold over fifteen million copies worldwide, Life of Pi is the hugely popular story of an epic journey of endurance and hope. Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation stars a life-size puppeteered Bengal Tiger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an epic storm in the Pacific Ocean, Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Divesh Subaskaran makes his professional debut in the central role of Pi. The cast also includes former Chichester Festival Youth Theatre member Romina Hytten, one of the seven performers who puppeteer the Tiger ‘Richard Parker’, who were collectively awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.