Line-up confirmed for Three Friday Nights at Goodwood Racecourse

Three Friday Nights by Jayson Fong

Spokeswoman Sarah-Jane Muirie said: “Goodwood Racecourse’s electric Three Friday Nights will feature a line-up of leading names on June 9, 16 and 23. Since its ground-breaking inception in 2013, these iconic nights of post-racing entertainment in the parade ring come with a fresh line-up of international DJs, immersive performances and a few surprises for racegoers.

“The series is set to begin on Friday, June 9, with Berlin artist Claptone certain to wow the crowds. Quickly establishing a place in dance music’s upper echelons, Claptone’s living existence is shrouded in mystery, with a beak-style mask hiding his identity. This mysterious yet light-hearted charm adds obvious appeal to a house and tech set, which will feature remixes such as No eyes ft Jaw and In The Night. Bound to prove popular, an appearance on the South Downs is one of a handful of his UK tour dates announced in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over 25,000 fans descend across the three nights when Goodwood Racecourses' iconic parade ring transforms into a laser-lit dance floor as the sun sets on an evening of racing in a stunning open-air amphitheatre. This year, racegoers are encouraged to celebrate a new reflection theme which will be carried through lighting installations, dress code and surprise performances throughout the night. Crumpets and tea will be offered to racegoers as they depart the course while complimentary return bus journeys to Chichester railway station and neighbouring towns make it accessible for all.

"Dedicated to making people dance, two-time Grammy Award nominated Felix da Housecat continues the party on Friday, June 16. Oozing charisma while combining musical and mental eccentricity, this blend has kept the American DJ and record producer in high reverence for over two decades. Captivating incarnations have seen him morph from resolute acid and techno warrior to electric disco pioneer, with fresh new music and signature remixes. To bring Three Friday Nights to an ultimate crescendo, Grammy Award Winner Roger Sanchez takes to the decks on Friday, June 23. Famed for his remixes including Hella Good by No Doubt as well as chart-topping originals such as Another Chance and Dream On Me, he is a four-time DJ Awards winner for Best House DJ.”