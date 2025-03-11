Little Shop of Horrors is a wonderful show, and seeing HAODS' quality production has not changed my view of it

Being asked ‘what is your favourite musical?’ is like being asked what your favourite film is.

It all depends in what kind of mood you are in on any given day. But it’s fair to say, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors would always be in the discussion for the best and favourite musicals of all time.

And seeing HAODS perform it at The Capitol in Horsham has done it no harm at all.

Having seen HAODS’ productions such as Kipps, Hairspray and The Addams Family in recent years, they have set the standard very high. And that standard has been met, and maybe even passed, with their production of Little Shop, which was directed by Lizzie Alderton.

Little Shop of Horrors, by HAODS | Picture: Sam Taylor

Just in case you don’t know the story, mild-mannered floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (Alex Hopkins) discovers a strange plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. As the plant, named Audrey II (voiced by the brilliant Becky Munden), grows, so does Seymour’s success – but at a deadly cost.

As you would expect from that synopsis, it is a darkly comic tale, and that tone was captured perfectly here.

The production value – as we have come to expect from HAODS – was exceptional. From the moment of the overture started from the orchestra – led by musical director Matt Greaves – you knew you were in for a good night.

There were six Ronnettes – Nell Chadwick, Tiffany Fullick, Lucy Meekin, Mithu Lucraft, Lily Langridge and Stephanie Rosa Perrera – and they had plenty of sass, and vocally they were totally in sync and harmonised beautifully together.

Little Shop of Horrors, by HAODS | Picture: Sam Khan

Steve Thurley was a solid Mr Mushnik while Dominic Batchelor had enormous fun as Orin Scrivello, DDS – his laugh will haunt my dreams for days to come.

Hopkins had a Jim Carrey energy for his Seymour but shone in the softer moments, particularly in The Meek Shall Inherit and Suddenly, Seymour.

But it was the female leads who stole the show for me. Alice Rowell, in her first leading role, was heart-breaking as Audrey. Her Somewhere That’s Green was so heartfelt, the room got very dusty for a moment! It was a pitch-perfect performance from Rowell and more leading roles are sure to come her way.

And Munden, who was so good in The Addams Family in HAODS’ last production, was superb as the voice of Audrey II. Her voice is soulful and powerful and perfect for the plant.

And talking of the plant (puppeteered by Sam Berry, George Long and Jay Alderton), it is impressive in all it’s iterations. To say too much about it would spoil it but there are a couple of wow moments.

My only issue was, at times, there were too many people in the ensemble – but I understand there is clearly so much talent at HAODS it is hard to leave anyone out. It would have been great to how Batchelor would have handled the quick changes for the three different characters in The Meek Shall Inherit. But the fact they chose to go with three different actors gave Steve Cronin, Dawn Wylie and Cameron Rowell their moments. And Lawrence Smith played the ‘that’s a strange and interesting plant’ perfectly.

Little Shop is a great show with great songs and to see it performed with HAODS’ quality was a joy.

Oh, and when you go and see it, don’t rush off after the bows, there is a lovely surprise.

Little Shop of Horrors by HAODS is on at the Capitol until Saturday, March 15. Tickets are £19.50. If you want to book or find out more information, visit https://www.thecapitolhorsham.com/events/haods-presents-little-shop-of-horrors/.