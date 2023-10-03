"Live a wilder life", says TV presenter Simon Reeve on tour

Live a wilder life and take more risks – that’s the advice from TV presenter and author Simon Reeve as he prepares to take audiences To The Ends Of The Earth with his new UK theatre tour.

Simon Reeve - (C) BBC - Photographer: Olly Bootle

On Friday, October 6 he will be at Portsmouth Guildhall; on Saturday, October 7, Guildford’s G Live; on Tuesday, October 24 at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre; and on Wednesday, October 25, Brighton Dome

Best known for his travel documentaries which combine current affairs, history, wildlife, culture and conservation, Simon said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky to travel to some of the most beautiful and remote regions of the world. But something I’ve learned during recent years is that we can also find magnificent journeys and adventures closer to home. We all need to be a bit more wild and get out into nature, for our hearts, our heads, our wellbeing and our memories. I really hope the stories and advice I share on this tour will inspire people to get out of their comfort zone and have memorable experiences and adventures, wherever they are. I loved appearing on stage during my last tour and now I can’t wait to journey across the country once again with new tales, new stories, new suggestions and advice.”

With behind-the-scenes footage and imagery, Simon will share surprising stories, deeper thoughts and hearty laughs.

Hailed as ‘British television’s most adventurous traveller’, his travels have taken him to more than 130 countries, across jungles, deserts, mountains and oceans and to some of the most beautiful, dangerous and remote regions of the world.

After starting out as a newspaper post-boy Simon went on to become an investigative journalist, then an author and highly-regarded broadcaster. He has made multiple award-winning TV series, exploring destinations such as North America, South America, mostrecently, and also Russia, The Indian Ocean, the Equator, Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn and Australia. He is also a Sunday Times and New York Times bestselling author of multiple books including Journeys to Impossible Places, Step By Step: The Life In My Journeys and Tropic Of Capricorn. His latest tour To The Ends Of The Earth will see him visiting 36 towns and cities across the country in October and November. He hopes to encourage people to take a few more risks and find the value in nature, wherever it may be.

“I loved getting out there and being with a live audience on my last tour, and that was a big part of wanting to do another,” Simon said.

“But the real motivation was that I was getting a bit depressed about the state of the world and how digital our lives were becoming, and I want to remind audiences there’s a really beautiful, wild world out there for us to love and experience, individually and collectively. My theme for the tour is wild places exist and we need to find them.

"There’s not much in life that I am sure about, but I am sure about this.