Local comedy group brings 69 Sketches to Komedia, ahead of Hollywood debut

Biscuit Barrel is bringing its fast-paced sketch show to Komedia for Brighton Fringe this May, before taking the show to Hollywood Fringe weeks later.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biscuit Barrel, a sketch-comedy group known for its energetic performances and quick-fire humour, will return to Brighton Fringe this May for two shows before heading to the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The 2025 edition of Biscuit Barrel: The 69-Sketch Show will feature an updated collection of sharp sketches, ranging from hilarious ten-second gags to three-minute routines. Expect slapstick, songs, absurd characters, rap-battles, and even beatboxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2023, the group has seen a spike in growth, selling over 4,000 tickets. This includes runs at Edinburgh Fringe, Brighton Spiegeltent, Leicester Comedy Festival, and Theatre Royal Winchester.

Biscuit Barrel - Main 2024 Image

The Brighton shows scheduled for Saturday 10th May and Sunday 25th May, the second show unintentionally coincides with the 50th anniversary of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Meanwhile the Hollywood Fringe shows, taking place between the 13th and 21st June, are part of the festival's International Competition.

“What I love is this one’s just for us,” says James Horscroft, the group's producer and head writer. “It’s not a business move, we’re doing the Hollywood shows for free. We’re just going because we wanted to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group have also announced that they will be heading to the first ever Rik Mayall Comedy Festival just the week before. “Rik is my comedy hero, so Droitwich to L.A. it is,” says Horscroft.

Biscuit Barrel - Main 2025 Image

In addition to original writer-performers Horscroft (nominated for the David Nobbs Comedy-Writing Award), Daryl Joseph Reader (DazzReviews, 500,000 YouTube subscribers), and songwriter Capriella Monique (Finalist: Stand-up for Cider & New Online UK Comedian of the Year), the cast expanded further in 2023 with the additions of character-comedian Lily Maryon (‘Sketch Off 2024’ semi-finalist), and Harry Brown (Mountview graduate).

Tickets for the Brighton shows are available now, and the group’s Hollywood crowdfunding campaign is ongoing.

Dates: Saturday 10th May, Sunday 25th May (5.40pm)

Tickets available for Brighton Fringe shows: