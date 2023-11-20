Magical lantern-lit parade in Newhaven

Haven Young Creatives, a community arts organisation, invites you to join a magical lantern-lit parade this winter. Accompanied by folk musicians and singers, the parade will make its way along Newhaven’s West Quay on the evening of Sunday, November 26.

Haven Younger Creatives. Credit Rosie Powell

Spokeswoman Charlotte Parsons said: “The project was conceived by Siou Hannam, a director at Haven Young Creatives, who has a history in outdoor theatre and participatory events. She had seen how lantern processions bring joy into a community, and together with her co-director Bex Milner, felt that Newhaven deserved its own celebratory winter parade.

“The pair teamed up with Patrick Bullock, an experienced artist in the field of outdoor events, to deliver the project, and were blown away by the enthusiastic reception. The lantern-making workshops booked up within two days, and the team hope to gain funding to make Harbour Lights an annual event.

“The second lantern-making workshop will take place on Sunday, November 26, just before the parade. It’s currently booked up, but you can join a waiting list and you’ll be notified if places become available. Lanterns lit, the parade will set off from the Hillcrest Centre in Bay Vue Road, Newhaven, at 5pm. Everyone is invited to join in at Huggetts Green, on Newhaven’s West Quay, shortly after 5pm and join in the singing as they process along the riverside to the RNLI station.

“This event – the latest in the BN9 Programme of creative events – is one of many hosted by Haven Young Creatives, who bring local young people together to explore their creativity with regular free drama sessions for ages eight to 18.

"Harbour Lights is made possible by grants from the Newhaven Arts Growth Fund and the town council via Newhaven Festival. The Newhaven Arts Growth Fund, which is now in its second year of funding from the Newhaven Enterprise Zone, has awarded grants to five grassroots arts projects this year, demonstrating the commitment to fostering arts and culture in and around the town.”

To find out more about Haven Young Creatives, or to join their regular drama sessions, find them on Facebook, also on instagram at haven.youngcreatives

“Haven Young Creatives is a community arts organisation working with children, young people and adults. We run regular drama sessions, design work experience programmes and produce arts events. We work directly in the community for the community and believe everyone should have access to the arts. The company is run by Siou Hannam and Bex Milner who have a wealth of experience in participatory arts and want to bring that to the people of Newhaven.

“Now in its second year, BN9 is a series of arts projects designed to develop the creative offer of and reach under-served audiences in Newhaven. It is a multi-strand series that aims to animate spaces, instill pride and involve the community. The programme includes supporting the Newhaven Art Space gallery in the high street, art in the public realm and oversees the Newhaven Arts Growth Fund grant award scheme to fund locally-grown arts projects. The programme is resourced by the Newhaven Enterprise Zone, steered by the Creative Newhaven Working Group, supported by Towner Eastbourne, and produced by the Newhaven Creative Producer.