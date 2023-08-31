Magical, musical mayhem – with worms
When Ivy answers the call of a stranded worm, she embarks on a wild romp through the damp forest. Pursued by a council of crows, encountering singing snails, getting tangled in a mycelium web…will Ivy make it home again in time for tea?
Let your little ones’ imaginations run wild this September with playful puppet show ‘After the Rain’. Written by Zoe Hinks and performed by Sabotage Theatre Company, ‘After the Rain’ follows fearless Ivy as she scoops by some stranded worms and embarks on a quest to find the amiable toad Mrs Bumpting.
Ivy can’t wait for it to stop raining so she can go and jump in some puddles! When she embarks on a journey through the woods to find her worm friends a new home, Ivy meets all the weird and wonderful creatures that love it when it’s wet. Along the way she combats crows, encounters singing snails and turns tiny to travel through the mycelium web. But will she ever find the amiable toad Mrs Bumpting? And will she be home in time for tea?
‘After the Rain’ is a multi-layered, kaleidoscopic theatre show for children, which uses table top, glove and shadow puppetry. This intensely theatrical puppet show is ideal for children aged 3-7 and families, and comes with its own original music and songs.
Zoe Hinks, Artistic Director at Sabotage Theatre, said, “We are so excited to be bringing this bit of magic to younger children and families this September. Sabotage Theatre is uncompromisingly live and ‘After the Rain’ grew out of our desire to get arts-starved, screen-stuck children back to live theatre where their imagination and creativity can be nurtured.”‘After the Rain’ will be showing at Hillcrest Community Centre in Newhave on Sunday 17th September at 11am. For further details visit ticketsource.co.uk/sabotage-theatre-company