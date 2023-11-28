Masonic carols plus rock 'n' roll variety in Eastbourne

Eastbourne Masonic Charity Carol Concert

Spokesman David Oakenfold said: “This will be a similar concert to last year and is an opportunity for all to take part in singing the traditional Christmas carols we all associate with this time of year. There will be well known familiar readings telling the Christmas story. It is a family and children orientated service and we are delighted that the two choirs from Ocklynge School will again be leading us in the carols.

“Masonic charities are well known and the collections on this evening will be going to The East Sussex Foster Care Association supporting children within the foster care system and Wolo (We Only Live Once who provide care and support to families going through difficulties with family members with cancer). Everybody is welcome and this is a great way to start the Christmas festivities and at the same time support two very special local charities. Come raise the roof! There will be a retiring collection at the end of the service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also coming up in Eastbourne is That’ll Be The Day bringing their festive show to town. Fresh off their autumn tour, the company are taking the Christmas edition of their production around the UK where audiences can expect a celebration of festive pop culture from the 50s right through to the 80s. They will be in Eastbourne (December 9-10, Congress Theatre), Crawley (December 11, The Hawth) and Worthing (December 14, Assembly Hall).

Spokeswoman Romy Journée said: “Audiences can expect a line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an outstanding ensemble of first-class vocalists as well as a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most beloved sketches. Complete with a thrilling line-up of the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, That’ll Be The Day promises the iconic show fans have come to know and love, infused with yuletide splendour that’s guaranteed to elicit holiday cheer.

“Since its first performance in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for delivering five-star entertainment, performing to over five million audience members and playing more than 200 performances every year. (Founder) Trevor Payne and the That’ll Be The Day team are bringing this all-new, refreshed edition of the That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show to more than 30 venues round the UK.”

Trevor said: “Our aim with the That’ll Be The Day Christmas show is always to lift spirits and leave our audiences firmly in the mood for the festive season. We’re excited to take this new edition of the show on the road and visit so many fantastic venues across the country, The whole team works hard to deliver the highest possible quality production and keep everything fresh for our wonderful audiences.”