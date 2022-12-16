Mrs Scrooge offers a Christmas treat at The Hawth in Crawley from Thursday to Saturday, December 22-24, 11am and 3pm.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Mrs Scrooge is miserable and it’s up to the children to try and cheer her up! Guided by a Rock Star Tree, a helpful Mouse and a very noisy Dustbin Lady, the children must help bring a smile to Mrs Scrooge’s face. With singing, signing and a chance to make drawings that magically appear on stage, it's a chance to discover what it means to make an act of kindness.

“Mrs Scrooge's vibrant cartoon world is recreated on stage by a cast of four and some awesome digital technology, blending animation with live theatre – ideal for children aged two to seven.

“Mrs Scrooge is written by Hannah Khalil. As a playwright, Hannah has collaborated with the RSC; Soho; The Kiln; NTS and the Arcola as well as Mosaic Theatre in New York. She is the 2022 resident writer at Shakespeare’s Globe and her work includes Henry VIII (2022 summer season) and The Fir Tree (premiered 2021 and returns 2022), and an original play Hakawatis will premier in winter 2022.

“The show is produced by Hawth associate artist Sarah Gain Productions. The company aims to enable the creation of engaging, interactive and accessible theatre work across live and online platforms.”

Tickets priced £8 (family of four: £28) are available at from the box office on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk.

A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas, commonly known as A Christmas Carol, is a novella by Charles Dickens, first published in London by Chapman & Hall in 1843 and illustrated by John Leech.

A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

