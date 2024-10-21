Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrating the music of Michael Jackson, Michael Starring Ben is more than just a tribute act to the King of Pop.

In fact, the show that came to the Brighton Centre on Friday night (October 18, 2024) was a hit theatre production that’s touring the UK.

At the centre of it is Ben Bowman, a Michael Jackson lookalike and soundalike who’s got the Michael Jackson moves perfected to boot.

When he comes out on stage for the first time, you really do have to remind your brain it isn’t Michael Jackson himself. So carefully has he honed his craft that ever little movement, sound or affectation is spookily identical to the man himself.

Ben Bowman as Michael Jackson

A packed crowd of all ages filled the Brighton Centre to see Ben perform hits from across the Michael Jackson catalogue. From the Motown magic of the Jackson Five era to classics like Beat It, Billie Jean, Thriller and Man in the Mirror, every song was sing, and sometimes dance-along event.

In fact, for most of the second half almost everyone was on their feet dancing and joining in with the songs that dominated the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Backed up by a brilliant live band and talented dancers, the show was a real spectacle and a joyful tribute to a man that produced some of the most iconic music of the 20th century.

Michael Starring Ben continues touring the UK into next year and tickets are still available from his website.