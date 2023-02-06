Ariel Company Theatre are returning to the stage this February with a new production, written and directed by Ariel’s founder Nicci Hopson aimed at raising awareness for men’s mental health.

Barnet Hawks

Barnet Hawks centres around nine men and their stories, discovering the power of friendship and belonging. Set in a changing room of a down-on-their-luck football team and featuring hits from Tom Jones, Billy Joel, Queen, The Greatest Showman and many more, the production is packed full of laughs, toe-tapping songs, thought-provoking themes and lots of heart, Nicci promises. In line with the topics and messages within this production, the cast and creative team have partnered with Movember and are using this new production as a platform to raise vital funds and awareness for men’s mental and physical health. At Ariel we are always striving to use drama and its associated skills to positively impact the lives of individuals within our community. As the idea for Barnet Hawks developed, we soon realised we had a wider cause than just the production itself.”

Since the start of November, the cast and creative team have taken on various challenges, all in aid of Movember. This included moustache growing, 60k walks and runs and so far, the cast have raised nearly £700.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students from Ariel’s six Drama Academies joined in the fun and wore their own stick-on moustaches to raise funds.