Following a remarkable 18-year run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the multi-award-winning Bite-Size Plays is set to captivate audiences once again with an enchanting series of mini theatrical productions this Spring. Having earned widespread acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe, The Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show will make its highly anticipated return to the Ironworks during the Brighton Fringe in May 2025.

The acclaimed company is set to make its highly anticipated return to Brighton after an 11-year absence. Created by Nick Brice, who is also the CEO of Soul Corporations®, these innovative and engaging productions first debuted in 2006 at a quaint café during the Brighton Fringe. It brings together an exceptional cast to present a captivating selection of short plays that offer a delightful blend of comedy, drama, and thought-provoking insights. With tasty theatrical treats on offer throughout the shows, audiences can expect a delightful and sweet trip to the theatre.

At the Brighton Fringe, four short menus of 4-5 plays will be served up at different times, showcasing a diverse array of characters, stories, and emotions. From exhilarating kidnappings to imaginative journeys with celebrities in outer space, audiences can look forward to a stimulating mix of genres that will surprise and entertain. and days in a new Café Theatre experience including coffee or tea, croissant and strawberries.

This beloved production has been an Edinburgh Fringe fixture for 18 years, with several sell-out runs and a host of accolades. The show has twice been shortlisted for the prestigious Carol Tambor "Best of Edinburgh" Award, in addition to receiving the Brighton Festival Angel Award and the Latest Magazine's "Best Theatre Performance" award.