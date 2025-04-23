Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s one of Agatha Christie’s most famous works, but I was surprised to learn this is the first time there’s been a UK theatrical tour of Murder on the Orient Express.

In fact, it was only adapted for the stage in 2017 by American playwright Ken Ludwig – 83 years after Christie’s book was first released in 1934.

Stopping off in Sussex for a week-long run at Theatre Royal Brighton, I was there for the opening night of this classic whodunit last night (Tuesday, April 22).

So excited was I to see it on the stage, I overlooked the fact it fell on my 15th wedding anniversary and promised my husband we could celebrate another time instead!

Murder on the Orient Express is on at Theatre Royal Brighton from April 22 to April 26, 2025

Thank goodness, then, that it was worth the sacrifice, because this play is bloomin’ brilliant. Laden with farce and tension in equal measure, this is a delicious drama that comes alive on the stage.

The flow is seamless, thanks to the clever set. The train is moved around the stage on a turntable, with each piece able to come apart so we get multiple views of the luxurious cabins, corridors and dining rooms. Despite the dark subject matter, you still felt a kind of romantic nostalgia for rail travel of days gone by.

And then there’s Poirot, ably tackled for this outing by Michael Maloney. He had all the wit and intensity the character is so famed for, and really owned the exploration of Poirot’s self-doubt in the latter stages of the show.

I also loved Debbie Chazen’s cheeky performance of Princess Dragomiroff, and Christie Kavanagh had seemingly boundless energy to take on the exuberant Helen Hubbard.

Props, also, to the costume department, as the outfits were exquisite.

Unlike other crime thrillers I’ve seen on the stage, I knew what was going to happen at the end of this one. It was particularly fresh in my mind having seen the 2017 movie of the same name in recent years. I had thought it might take away from the suspense, but Poirot’s ‘big reveal’ was every bit as edge-of-your-seat tense as I’d hoped.

It was a first class show in every sense of the words.

There are still some tickets available for Murder on the Orient Express. Visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/murder-on-the-orient-express/theatre-royal-brighton/