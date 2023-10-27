New album from East Sussex-based Sarah Jane Morris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A project which began in lockdown, it’s a representation of Sarah Jane's roots, inspirations and love of contemporary music-making and its pioneers. The Sisterhood celebrates ten female stars who dominated singing and song-writing in the 20th century – Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell, Rickie Lee Jones, Annie Lennox and Kate Bush.

But Sarah Jane, who lives in St Leonards, doesn’t simply take their songs and cover them. Instead with Tony Rémy, her co-writer/co-producer for the project, she has written songs in their genre telling their stories.

“For more than 20 years I have been thinking about projects to celebrate women and our contribution to the history of song. This, at last, is it. These are my ten singers, my essential lodestars. With these stories I tell my own story, acknowledge my musical tutelage and identify the women who mean so much to me. This album is dedicated to all my musical sisters, to those who went before and to those still making music.”

Sarah Jane Morris by Riccardo Piccirillo

It is Sarah Jane’s way of saying “thank you for blazing the trail, for fighting for us all with your irresistible talent and your passionate resolve.”

“It started out of the second lockdown as a way of keeping me sane! My husband is a visual artist and we both read to each other and I just said to him ‘Do you fancy doing a project?’ and I said what about the women in musical history who have done such important things but are not really being given their place in history for it. I chose about 50 singers to start with and I reduced it to ten and by the time I chose the ten in my head I was looking for those really that had passed the torch from generation to generation.

“And these are women that have been important on my own journey as well, women that have musically inspired me or politically inspired me. The two that are most notable within my work are Nina Simone and Janis Joplin but I feel that every one of these has been important to me. We were in lockdown at home and the only way I could get any books was Amazon and so we ordered autobiographies and biographies and my husband and I just saturated ourselves in their stories, learning about their journeys and just finding out more about them and exploring it all. We were reading to each other and we were going backwards and forwards.

“These are all women who in a very very man's world of recorded music were strong enough to stand up for who they were. Some of them had political journeys like Nina Simone and Billie Holiday… and also Bessie Smith. In the 1920s Bessie Smith was the person that put Columbia Records on the map. She was the first record that sold to a totally black audience. Columbia Records is founded on the money of the black population but there was segregation. She was not able to eat in restaurants or stay in hotels. She was a very poor black girl at a time when black girls were only allowed to be maids.”