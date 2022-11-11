Knight & Spiers

Claire Robinson, partnerships coordinator at Chichester Community Development Trust, said: “Those looking to make a party night of it can look to book tickets for the brilliant Barn Dance on November 18 where a live band will bring everybody to their feet, calling out the moves so even the most novice dancers can take to the floor. Businesses and friend groups have the perfect Christmas party designed and ready for them at the Tinwood Wine Tasting and Christmas Party. Able to book by the table or as individuals, guests will sample the range of sparkling wines available from local vineyard Tinwood guided by its founders, with cheeseboards to enjoy as they drink. The tasting session will be followed by dancing with a DJ entertaining the guests all evening.

“Following the sell-out success of Gigspanner at the Chapel earlier this year, two of its legendary musicians will be returning on Wednesday, December 7. Peter Knight and John Spiers will be playing songs from their latest album Both in a Tune which has received outstanding critical acclaim and was named as one of the Ten Best New Albums from Around the World by the music journal SONGLINES. Together they have created a musical sound that should inspire future generations of musicians to engage with Britain’s folk dancing heritage. The Chichester Comedy Club is also returning on December 16 for an unmissable pre-Christmas evening of laughter.”

Clare de Bathe, CCDT director, said: “We hope there is something for everybody in this season’s line-up at The Chapel. Still in the first year of being open we’ve already learned a lot about what people want, and this second half of the year brings together so much talent and variety in what’s available, all at an affordable cost. We really look forward to welcoming faces we know well and lots of new people to this incredible venue.”

