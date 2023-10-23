New comedy night launches in Worthing

Harriet Kemsley - pic by Matt Crockett

Spokesman Simon Ritter said: “Three jokers with distinctive but complementary acts have been booked. The rose between two thorns – though she would never allow such a corny phrase to pass her lips – is Harriet Kemsley, an award-winning comedian, writer and actress. She describes herself as a vegan who is allergic to raw fruit and vegetables.

"An English literature graduate, Harriet launched her stand-up career in 2011 and was quickly named new act of the year at the Bristol and Brighton comedy festivals. She has starred in the Viceland reality sitcom Bobby & Harriet Get Married, which she co-created and co-wrote with her husband Bobby Mair to huge critical acclaim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The second headliner at Venue5 is Patrick Carmody. He's a West Country actor turned scaffolder turned stand-up comic. Patrick has been gigging for more than six years and was a big hit at the Brighton Fringe. Dave Wilder is the third comedian on October 28 for what Venue5 hopes will develop into a regular series of comedy shows. Known as the Original Gagster, Dave has built an impressive portfolio of reviews. Judges at the West End new act of the year competition said he ‘has a ton of great jokes. Big laughs with sound delivery. A cracking act for any comedy room.’”