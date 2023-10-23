New comedy night launches in Worthing
Spokesman Simon Ritter said: “Three jokers with distinctive but complementary acts have been booked. The rose between two thorns – though she would never allow such a corny phrase to pass her lips – is Harriet Kemsley, an award-winning comedian, writer and actress. She describes herself as a vegan who is allergic to raw fruit and vegetables.
"An English literature graduate, Harriet launched her stand-up career in 2011 and was quickly named new act of the year at the Bristol and Brighton comedy festivals. She has starred in the Viceland reality sitcom Bobby & Harriet Get Married, which she co-created and co-wrote with her husband Bobby Mair to huge critical acclaim.
“The second headliner at Venue5 is Patrick Carmody. He's a West Country actor turned scaffolder turned stand-up comic. Patrick has been gigging for more than six years and was a big hit at the Brighton Fringe. Dave Wilder is the third comedian on October 28 for what Venue5 hopes will develop into a regular series of comedy shows. Known as the Original Gagster, Dave has built an impressive portfolio of reviews. Judges at the West End new act of the year competition said he ‘has a ton of great jokes. Big laughs with sound delivery. A cracking act for any comedy room.’”
Doors open at 6.30pm. For booking details go to worthingpavilionbowlingclub.com and click on events.